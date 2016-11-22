News Briefs for week of November 24

Holiday packages for members of the military
The Soroptimist International of The Sierras is now accepting names and addresses to send free holiday gift packages to Mountain Area men and women who are in the armed services.
Included in the packages are a Sierra Star newspaper, homemade baked goods, gum, candies, socks, playing cards, and a holiday card from members of Soroptimist to remind service personnel how much they are appreciated.
Send names and addresses of soldiers serving in the military (in the U.S. or abroad) to: S.I. of The Sierras, P.O. Box 41, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644 or email addresses to: Cindy at: lakehaven2@sti.net.
A deadline has been set for Dec. 3 for names and addresses to assure the packages arrive in time for Christmas.
Toy for Tots Round-Up Saturday Dec. 3
The Toys for Tots Annual Toy Round-Up will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Old Mill Shopping Center (Vons) under the big tent near the Post Office. Plans include displays of Cal Fire trucks, and other vintage and modern military vehicles.
Donations can also be made online at oakhurst-ca.toysfortots.org, or make checks out to Toys for Tots, and mail c/o Dennis Osantowski, 43051 Long Hollow Dr., Coarsegold, 93614.
Details: Dennis Osantowski, (970) 209-2099.
Check Before you Burn
Check Before You Burn runs each winter from November through February and reduces wintertime particulate pollution (PM) by restricting the use of wood-burning devices. Residential wood burning is the single largest source of harmful PM during winter months, which can exacerbates respiratory illness, such as asthma, and causes lung infections and bronchitis.
There are two exceptions to wood-burning prohibitions: if the residence does not have access to natural gas service, even if propane is used (most of the Mountain Area falls under this exemption); or if burning solid fuel is the sole source of heat for the residence. Prohibition violations are subject to fines.
To find out if you can register your device with the Valley Air District visit valleyair.org/cbybregistration. The wood-burning status is available by calling (800) SMOG INFO (766-4463), by subscribing to the daily email at valleyair.org/lists/list.htm, or by downloading “Valley Air” at the iPhone App Store.
Chamber nominations Man and Woman of the Year
The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Business of the Year.
Chamber membership is not a requirement to be nominated. Nominations must be received by Dec. 1, and can be dropped off at the chamber office (40061 Highway 49, Suite 102).
The 2017 Installation Dinner and Awards Ceremony will be held Jan. 20 at Tenaya Lodge. Reception at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7. Reservations required by Jan. 6. Tickets are $40.
Details: (559) 683-7766, or oakhurstchamber.com.
Free Dental Day
The 23rd Annual Free Dentistry Day will be held 8 a.m. to noon, Dec. 2. Doctors Rodney Peter, Dennis Jones, Ryan Franklin, Anna Marie Grady, Robert Brosi and their hygienists and assistants and staff will be volunteering their time and services.
This is a first come, first serve basis, offered to adults and children with no dental insurance or can’t afford to see a dentist. Procedures include a filling, treating a toothache or doing an extraction. Cleanings will be done only on children under 14 years of age, and the lab will do minor repairs on dentures and partials.
Details: (559) 683-4544.
Home for the Pawlidays
From now until Christmas Day, the Friends of Madera Animal Shelter is sponsoring a special Home for the Pawlidays adoption event, where fees on selected dogs at the county animal shelter will be reduced to $50, which includes spaying or neutering, as well as up-to-date vaccines.
The Madera County Animal Shelter is also adding a free microchip.
Animals available for the reduced adoption fee will have their kennels marked at the shelter, located at 14269 Road 28, Madera, CA, 93638.
Details: (559) 675-7891.
Collectible book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a collectible book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dec. 3, at the library. Books are $2 and up, children’s $1 and up. Proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Special gift
The New Community United Methodist Church will hold a special service patterned after, and based on the Taizé style of worship 6 p.m., Dec. 9.
This is a gift to the community, a service where words and music will be presented to encourage a peaceful, loving journey through the always-busy end-of year season. The music of Taizé emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from Psalms, other pieces of Scripture or from the liturgy, both Western and Eastern Orthodox, repeated many times and sometimes sung in canon.
Details: (559) 683-2652.
See’s Candy
Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild will once again sell See’s Candy this holiday season, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 23 in the old Blockbuster building (Vons Shopping Center).
Comments