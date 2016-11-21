Bass Lake courthouse to return to full time schedule for traffic and criminal cases

Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn announced Monday that effective Jan. 30 next year, the Madera Superior Court, Bass Lake Division, will return to full-time status, holding court Monday through Thursday.
Jury trials will once again be scheduled and heard at the Bass Lake Court.
The Bass Lake Division will begin hearing all traffic matters occurring within Eastern Madera County, including misdemeanor traffic matters.
Criminal matters will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and traffic matters will be scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.
“I am pleased that the Superior Court has decided to bring ‘local cases’ back to the mountain community,” Linn said.
Staff report
