Soroptimist to send holiday gifts to military service members

The Soroptimist International of The Sierras is now accepting names and addresses to send free holiday gift packages to Mountain Area men and women who are in the armed services.
Included in the packages are a Sierra Star newspaper, homemade baked goods, gum, candies, socks, playing cards, and a holiday card from members of Soroptimist to remind service personnel how much they are appreciated.
Send names and addresses of soldiers serving in the military (in the U.S. or abroad) to: S.I. of The Sierras, P.O. Box 41, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644 or email addresses to: Cindy at: lakehaven2@sti.net.
A deadline has been set for Dec. 3 for names and addresses to assure the packages arrive in time for Christmas.
Staff report
