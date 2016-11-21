Tagging spree: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Nov. 14 - 20

On Saturday, Nov. 19, graffiti was reported throughout Oakhurst, including at the library, in the 40000 block of Highway 49, the 40000 block of Highway 41, and even at the Sierra Star’s office in the 49000 block of Road 426.
Those were some of the 86 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 14 - 20, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Nov. 14: Burglary reported in the 49000 block of Road 426. At least one suspect was arrested.
☆ Nov. 15: Fraud reported in the 40000 block of Highway 49.
☆ Nov. 15: Illegal trash dumping reported off of Road 620 in Oakhurst.
☆ Nov. 15: A suspicious male, later identified as George Taylor-Windsor, was knocking on a door in the 50000 block of Whoya Teh Road. The investigation led to Taylor-Windsor’s arrest for murder and attempted murder.
☆ Nov. 16: A cell phone and earbuds were reportedly stolen during second period at Evergreen High School.
☆ Nov. 16: Mail theft reported from the mailbox cluster on Road 426 at Quail Ridge.
☆ Nov. 16: A student reportedly was in possession of marijuana at Evergreen High School.
☆ Nov. 17: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Griffin Drive to check on two students who had not been attending school. No one was at the residence.
☆ Nov. 19: A male passenger was cited on a warrant after being flagged down by a driver near an Oakhurst business.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 14: After a vehicle stop in the area of Road 415 and Road 416, a loaded firearm was found inside. The driver, John Billingsley, 31 of Coarsegold, was arrested on firearm related charges.
☆ Nov. 14: A theft was reported in the area of Longhollow and Glacier drives.
☆ Nov. 14: A deputy was dispatched to the 30000 block of Flying O Ranch in regards to a coroner’s investigation. The circumstances of the death were unknown, and the case was to remain open.
☆ Nov. 15: A detective was contacted regarding possible child pornography. No crime existed in the case.
☆ Nov. 15: A victim’s vehicle was vandalized in the 29000 block of Acorn Court after it was shot twice.
☆ Nov. 15: A trespasser with a parole warrant out of Kern County was transported and booked into Kern County Jail.
☆ Nov. 17: A deputy was involved in a non-fault traffic collision on Highway 41 in Coarsegold.
☆ Nov. 19: A man was arrested at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Nov. 19: A missing person report was filed for the 30000 block of Road 400.
North Fork
☆ Nov. 14: Theft and vandalism were reported in the 33000 block of Road 223.
☆ Nov. 14: A man was rescued by the Madera County Search and Rescue Team at Redinger Lake after he fell and was knocked unconscious. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno.
☆ Nov. 15: Two students in the 33000 block of Road 228 were found in possession of marijuana.
☆ Nov. 15: An assault was reported in the 58000 block of Road 225.
☆ Nov. 16: A deputy hit a deer a quarter mile north of Church Ranch Road on Road 200.
☆ Nov. 17: A man was arrested in the 58000 block of Road 225 on a felony warrant.
Bass Lake
☆ Nov. 17: Identity theft was reported in the Bass Lake area.
Ahwahnee
☆ Nov. 19: A robbery and vandalism were reported in the 43000 block of Hilltop Lane.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 86 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Comments