No. 10 Yosemite upsets No. 2 Dos Palos, advances to semifinals in D-V football

In a stunning upset, the No. 10 Yosemite High Badgers (9-3) defeated the No. 2 Dos Palos Broncos (7-5) Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Central Section D-V football playoffs 29-14.
The Badgers move on to the semifinal round Nov. 25, where they go on the road to face No. 3 seed Firebaugh (10-2), a team the Broncos beat 24-0 on Oct. 21. Firebaugh beat Bishop Union 39-28 Friday to advance in the playoffs.
Scoring for the Badgers came from quarterback Tristan Eames in two rushing touchdowns and a passing score to his brother, Cannon Eames. Cannon also scored on a momentum-shifting 95-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Also playing Nov. 25 for a spot in the D-V championship game are No. 1 seed and perennial powerhouse Mendota (11-0), which will take on Yosemite’s rival Sierra (7-5), the No. 4 seed.
Mendota beat No. 9 seed Desert 44-12 Friday, while Sierra defeated No. 12 seed Woodlake 42-27.
For full details, see the Nov. 24 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff report
Comments