Up to a foot of snow forecast in gusty November storm

A storm system moving into Eastern Madera County from Northern California Saturday was forecast to bring as much as a foot of snow to 7,000 feet elevation in the high Sierras, as well as more than an inch of rain in Oakhurst.
Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Hanford, said the storm would begin moving into the Mountain Area sometime in the evening hours Saturday.
“This is going to be a respectable amount of precipitation,” Rowe said. “It’s been a rather dry month so this is very much welcomed here, especially as we enter our rainy season. We want to see precipitation right now.”
The storm is expected to stay overhead from Saturday night into early Monday morning, and drop up to 1.33 inches of rain in Oakhurst and the surrounding areas, Rowe said.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the high Sierras, with “blowing snow” expected to make travel difficult for those looking to pass through Yosemite National Park and other locations. Glacier Point Road was closed in preparation for the storm.
The chance of rainfall in Oakhurst was 50% by 4 p.m. Saturday, Rowe said, increasing to 90% by sunrise Sunday, and then between 90-100% by noon that day. The chances decrease to around 60% by sunset Sunday, and 30% by sunrise Monday, he said.
Rowe said temperatures in Oakhrust Saturday would be a high of 65 degrees, with 39 degrees for a low point. Those temperatures drop significantly starting Sunday and throughout much of the week, Rowe said, ranging from the middle to upper 50s for highs and middle to upper 30s for lows until Saturday next week.
In Fresno, the storm is forecast to bring more than a half inch of rain as it lasts until Monday, Rowe said.
