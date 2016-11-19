Reduced adoption fees in Home for the Pawlidays event

From now until Christmas Day, the Friends of Madera Animal Shelter is sponsoring a special Home for the Pawlidays adoption event, where fees on selected dogs at the county animal shelter will be reduced to $50, which includes spaying or neutering, as well as up-to-date vaccines.
The Madera County Animal Shelter is also adding a free microchip.
Animals available for the reduced adoption fee will have their kennels marked at the shelter, located at 14269 Road 28, Madera, CA, 93638.
Details: (559) 675-7891.
Staff report
