Local

November 19, 2016 8:31 AM

Reduced adoption fees in Home for the Pawlidays event

From now until Christmas Day, the Friends of Madera Animal Shelter is sponsoring a special Home for the Pawlidays adoption event, where fees on selected dogs at the county animal shelter will be reduced to $50, which includes spaying or neutering, as well as up-to-date vaccines.

The Madera County Animal Shelter is also adding a free microchip.

Animals available for the reduced adoption fee will have their kennels marked at the shelter, located at 14269 Road 28, Madera, CA, 93638.

Details: (559) 675-7891.

Staff report

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos