Search underway for YUSD superintendent

The Yosemite Unified School District (YUSD) has retained Dave Long & Associates, a preeminent consulting firm to conduct a comprehensive search for the district’s new superintendent.
The firm, specializing in assisting California school districts in hiring superintendents, will begin input gathering and will subsequently identify possible candidates for members of the YUSD Board of Trustees to consider over the coming weeks, according to YUSD Board President John Reynolds.
The search comes after the former YUSD Superintendent James Sargent resigned in September to take a position with the Madera County Office of Education.
Representatives from Dave Long & Associates this week launched a broad-based effort to seek out input from a wide variety of community leaders and groups, in addition to an equally robust info-gathering effort targeted specifically to the valued members of the YUSD staff. From this community engagement process, the firm will be well-positioned to identify qualified prospective candidates who are likely to be a “match” to YUSD and the community at large.
Reynolds also confirmed that former Assistant Superintendent Leonard Kahn will serve as Interim Superintendent for the balance of the school year at a pro-rated salary of $150,000 per annum. The elimination of Kahn’s previous position will result in a savings of $125,000 to the district.
“We are committed to working with the search firm to identify top-quality candidates who will join our continuing efforts to manage the district and all its considerable assets, not the least of which is our impressive and highly dedicated staff,” Reynolds said. “We look forward, as a board, to making sure that strong leadership and great commitment to the success of our students and staff will combine to make for a bright future for YUSD.”
“I very much appreciate the opportunity to continue the district’s work,” Kahn said. “We have an outstanding team, and we are proceeding with solutions to our old challenges and beginning exciting new programs as well.”
