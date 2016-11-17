Local

November 17, 2016 1:35 PM

One and done in state playoffs for Minarets and Sierra

Both Minarets and Sierra volleyball teams lost state Southern Section D-IV playoff opening round games Wednesday night.

The No.11 seeded Minarets Mustangs (28-8, 10-0 WSL) lost in three straight sets to No. 6 Ontario Christian High (21-6), 25-15, 25-15, 25-9.

The No. 13 Sierra Chieftains (27-6, 8-2 NSL) lost to No. 4 Loma Linda Academy in four sets (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-13).

In the D-III playoffs, No. 5 Mission Oak High of Tulare, the team that beat Yosemite High in three sets in the semi-finals round of the Central Section playoffs, was upset by No.12 Woodcrest Christian of Riverside in five sets (19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13, 15-19).

The No. 1 seed and Central Section D-III champions, Bakersfield Christian (35-1) won its opening round game, beating No. 16 Santa Ynez in four sets (23-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-10). The Eagles play Saturday in round two of the Southern Section tournament.

