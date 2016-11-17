Community tree arrives

In preparation for the tree lighting festivities Dec. 3, a concerted effort took place late Thursday morning between a Sierra Tel crew and Sam Hutchison, owner/operator of Oakhurst Crane, as they carefully placed the community tree outside Ditton Realty.
The 60-foot Fir now stands tall at its holiday resting spot at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 426. The tree was located about nine miles up Beasore Road, and the tree gathering effort took about three hours.
The Sierra Tel crew included Matt Poulson, Will Wight, Scott Brillhart, Scott Christie, Kris Brannan and Dustin Wright.
As for lighting, Hutchison will be busy tomorrow with that task, something he calls his “little freebie for the town.”
Sierra Tel has donated time and resources to this effort since the beginning, and Hutchison has donated his time and equipment to help in the loading, unloading and placement of the town’s Christmas tree for 15 years.
The Oakhurst Community Tree Lighting activities will begin at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Sierra Tel, and hosted by Century 21 Ditton Realty and Victorian Village, festivities will include Christmas carols, beverages, cookies, a bounce house, petting zoo and pony rides.
Highlights include the arrival of Santa (courtesy of Oakhurst Fire Station 12) at about 6 p.m., the lighting of the Christmas tree, and visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Staff Report
