Mariposa Storytelling Festival final year

Storytelling festivals across the nation are finding it difficult to continue offering venues for this magical and inspiring art that we call storytelling. With rising production costs and dwindling sponsorships, ticket sales are unable to cover the cost of producing a nationally recognized Storytelling Festival. And unfortunately, the Mariposa Storytelling Festival, sponsored by the Mariposa County Arts Council, is no exception.
After much discussion, we find that we must step back after our 30th Mariposa Storytelling Festival’s Grand Celebration, to be held March 10-12, 2017, and re-evaluate our role in the wonderful world of storytelling.
We welcome your ideas and suggestions, and of course your awesome volunteer support, to take us to another level. Will it be more Story Slams, Story Swaps, organizing a youth Storytelling group, having a storyteller come for a concert and a weeklong school teller-in-residence program, or bringing in one or two nationally known storytellers for a special performance? Let us know your ideas.
Meanwhile we look forward to seeing you all at our celebration on the second weekend in March. Come enjoy our star-studded lineup of some of the top entertainers in our nation, with unforgettable stories in a magnificent setting.
And don’t miss our Grand Finale Brunch & Stories with the Tellers Party, on Sunday Morning, March 12 to celebrate the 30-year run of this storytelling gem.
