PG&E scholarships available

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high school as well as current college and continuing students. The awards from the company’s employee resource groups (ERGs) will mean that at least 170 students in PG&E’s Northern and Central California service area will receive from $1,000 to $10,000 next year for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.
To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2017. Scholarship information, including criteria and application, can be found at www.pge.com.
In 2016, PG&E’s ERGs awarded $430,000 in scholarships to 176 deserving students. Many recipients are the first in their families to attend college.
Since 1989, $4.5 million in scholarships have been awarded to thousands of recipients. The funds come from employee donations, fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.
“The cost of attending college continues to rise. The ERG scholarships help offset the cost of higher education while recognizing the positive accomplishments by students in their schools and communities,” said PG&E Director of Performance and Inclusion Joyce Ibardolasa, who’s also the board president of the Employee Community Fund, the umbrella charitable organization that provides governance for the ERG scholarships.
In addition to the ERG scholarships, PG&E provides engineering and information technology (IT) scholarships to need-based high school and college students through its Better Together STEM Scholarships. The Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a non-profit mutual benefit organization serving employees and retirees of PG&E, also provides scholarships for dependents of company employees.
PG&E
