A day to remember

A community Veterans’ Day Service was held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in Oakhurst at the 121-year-old Little Church on the Hill in Oakhill Cemetery. Participants gathered to honor all past, present and future members of the military for their service to our country.
Rev. David Sebastian, pastor of Oakhurst Lutheran Church, began the service reading the President’s Veterans’ Day Proclamation.
Music included “O Beautiful for Spacious Skies,” “God Save our Native Land,” and “My Country ’Tis of Thee.” Susan Moore provided special music with “Thank You Soldiers” accompanying herself on guitar.
Scripture readings from Isaiah 61 and Psalm 6 were read and Pastor Sebastian’s reflections focused on Veterans Day being an “opportunity to say thank you to those who did what they did so that all of us can enjoy the freedoms we have.”
Military veteran Bud Russell, who served in Korea, Vietnam and the Cuban Blockade and retired from the Marines as a gunnery sergeant and Dale Wallace, also a Marine, who served in Vietnam were among the veterans attending the service.
Many of the participants in the service also spent time in the cemetery visiting grave sites of family members who served in the armed services.
Comments