Artist open house at Slim’s Koffee Shak Nov. 12

Art enthusiasts and the Mountain Area public are invited to an artist open house at the Slim’s Koffee Shak location in Oakhurst from 6 - 8 p.m. Nov. 12.
Live music and entertainment, as well as snacks and a complimentary drink will be provided (with qualifying purchases).
The exhibit includes works of area artist Eve Davidson, with vivid landscape paintings and photographs that speak volumes of Yosemite National Park. Davidson captures the park’s spirit with acrylics and other mediums.
Details: (559) 683-5311, slimskoffeeshak.com.
