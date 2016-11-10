Angela Hill, assistant DA, honored with Patriot Award

Madera County Assistant District Attorney Angela Hill was on Thursday awarded the “Patriot Award” from the United States Department of Defense, Office of Employers in Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The award is a selective one, given to supervisors who show extraordinary support of employees participating in reserve service.
The award was scheduled to be presented during a noon ceremony at the Historic Madera Courthouse by retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Davidson on behalf of the Department of Defense.
“I am extremely proud of Ms. Hill’s efforts in assisting the District Attorney’s Office’s employees, who are part of the National Guard and Reserve (Weekend Warriors), and the veterans serving in the DA’s office,” said David Linn, Madera County District Attorney and a retired U.S. Navy Commander.
Staff report
