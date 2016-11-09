Brightest supermoon since 1948 rises Nov. 14

Fans of astronomy and night photography take notice; the largest, brightest supermoon in nearly 70 years will fill the skies Nov. 14.
A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its lunar orbit. The last large supermoon was seen in 1948.
NASA astronomers say the moon will be 14% larger and 30% brighter than other full moons compared to when it’s at its apogee, or the furthest distance away from Earth. The supermoon is one of three to close out 2016, with the final one set to arrive Dec. 14.
Weather forecasts Wednesday indicated mostly clear skies for the Mountain Area on Nov. 14, though the chance of a haze or some cloud cover may be expected.
