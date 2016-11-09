A day with printmakers

“A Day with the Artists” - printmakers Gloria Garland and Linda Zupcic, will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 12, at Williams Gallery West.
Printmaking is an ancient form, spawned by the desire to make multiple copies of an image, long before photography and other commercial printing methods. Woodcut, steel plate engraving, lithography, and many other technologies were the result of this desire!
New materials are making it accessible to anyone who might want to give it a try. Linda and Gloria experiment in this new world with joy, and want to share what they have learned.
The natural world impresses me,” Zupcic said. “I have spent hours in the hills among the oaks and rocks, walking through rain, fog or sunshine, pondering the connectedness of all things past and present, natural and man-made. Lately I find myself focusing more on interaction between animals, relationships that are only discovered through careful observation.”
“Printmaking gives me joy, a release from my daily work, a chance to celebrate creativity and to play,” Garland added. “Lately I am working on small prints with new linocut materials, learning as I go. Animals in particular catch my interest. My latest subjects are birds, horses, and pigs, and I am just finishing up a rooster celebrating the upcoming Chinese "Year of the Fire Rooster" in 2017.
Williams Gallery West is located at 40982 Hwy 41, Suite 3, in Oakhurst; (559) 683-5551.
