Proposition summary: Californians approve tighter gun control, early parole

California voters on Tuesday approved Propositions 63 and 57, measures that will increasingly tighten gun control in the state and allow earlier release of nonviolent prison inmates.
Prop 64, legalization of recreational use of marijuana, also passed.
At the latest count by 11:30 p.m., with more than 40% of precincts reporting, Prop 63 passed with 62.5% of the vote to Prop 57’s 64.3% approval margin. Those results were expected to hold.
Other ballot measure results, with 40.7% of precincts reporting Tuesday:
☆ Prop 51, on K-12 and community college facilities: 52.7% support, 47.3% against
☆ Prop 52, on Medi-Cal hospital fees: 69.9% support, 30.1% against
☆ Prop 53, on required voter approval of revenue bonds over $2 billion: 49.2% support, 50.8% against
☆ Prop 54, on legislative procedure requirements: 63.9% support, 36.1% against
☆ Prop 55, on a tax extension for education and healthcare: 61.7% support, 38.3% against
☆ Prop 56, an increase to the cigarette tax: 62.2% support, 37.8% against
☆ Prop 58, on English proficiency and multilingual education standards: 72.5% support, 27.5% against
☆ Prop 59, on corporate political spending: 52.9% support, 47.1% against
☆ Prop 60, on requiring condoms in adult films: 46.1% support, 53.9% against
☆ Prop 61, on regulations for state prescription drug purchases: 45.7% support, 54.3% against
☆ Prop 62, on repealing the death penalty: 45.4% support, 54.6% against
☆ Prop 65, on changes to carryout bag policies: 44.1% support, 55.9% against
☆ Prop 66, on death penalty procedure limits: 51.5% support, 48.5% against
☆ Prop 67, a ban on single-use plastic bags: 51.6% support, 48.4% against
