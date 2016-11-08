Local

November 8, 2016 11:36 PM

Proposition summary: Californians approve tighter gun control, early parole

By Mark Evan Smith

California voters on Tuesday approved Propositions 63 and 57, measures that will increasingly tighten gun control in the state and allow earlier release of nonviolent prison inmates.

Prop 64, legalization of recreational use of marijuana, also passed.

At the latest count by 11:30 p.m., with more than 40% of precincts reporting, Prop 63 passed with 62.5% of the vote to Prop 57’s 64.3% approval margin. Those results were expected to hold.

Other ballot measure results, with 40.7% of precincts reporting Tuesday:

Prop 51, on K-12 and community college facilities: 52.7% support, 47.3% against

Prop 52, on Medi-Cal hospital fees: 69.9% support, 30.1% against

Prop 53, on required voter approval of revenue bonds over $2 billion: 49.2% support, 50.8% against

Prop 54, on legislative procedure requirements: 63.9% support, 36.1% against

Prop 55, on a tax extension for education and healthcare: 61.7% support, 38.3% against

Prop 56, an increase to the cigarette tax: 62.2% support, 37.8% against

Prop 58, on English proficiency and multilingual education standards: 72.5% support, 27.5% against

Prop 59, on corporate political spending: 52.9% support, 47.1% against

Prop 60, on requiring condoms in adult films: 46.1% support, 53.9% against

Prop 61, on regulations for state prescription drug purchases: 45.7% support, 54.3% against

Prop 62, on repealing the death penalty: 45.4% support, 54.6% against

Prop 65, on changes to carryout bag policies: 44.1% support, 55.9% against

Prop 66, on death penalty procedure limits: 51.5% support, 48.5% against

Prop 67, a ban on single-use plastic bags: 51.6% support, 48.4% against

