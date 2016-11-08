Greenwood holds strong lead in Bass Lake Joint Union School District

Though based only on absentee ballots, with zero of 11 precincts reporting by 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Julie Greenwood held a strong, possibly insurmountable lead over 12-year incumbent Ron Bucheger for a seat on the board of the Bass Lake Joint Union School District, with 409 votes to Bucheger’s 195.
Greenwood did not return immediate calls for comment.
A substitute teacher in the district and a former PTA president at Wasuma Elementary School, Greenwood said in previous candidate statements her focus is providing a set of fresh eyes and a new energy to the board.
Bucheger, who helped guide the district through construction of Wasuma’s first-of-its-kind domed gymnasium and advancement in providing computers to students, said he felt it was likely the win would go to Greenwood.
“I think it would be unlikely I would be able to overcome her advantage,” Bucheger said. “I want to say I have enjoyed being a school board member, I think we have accomplished some very significant things ... I wish Julie all the success that she can find. The main goal here is education and doing what’s best for students.”
BLJUSD includes Oakhurst Elementary School, Wasuma Elementary School, Oak Creek Intermediate, and Fresno Flats Day School.
School board seats in Eastern Madera County, up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, remained in control of incumbents as no challengers filed for candidacy.
Remaining seats were:
Bass Lake Joint Union School District
☆ Area 1: Ronda Clarke
Other trustees not up for election this year in BLJUSD included: Curt Pollock, Stella Pizelo, and Dalene Stephens.
Chawanakee Unified School District
☆ Area 4: Jessie Hutchens
☆ Area 5: Claudia Box
Other trustees not up for election this year in CUSD included: James McDougald, Barbara Bigelow, and Seth Waltner.
Yosemite Unified School District
☆ Area 2: Christine Wilder
☆ Area 3: Tammy Loveland
☆ Area 4: Joe Smith
Other trustees not up for election this year in YUSD included: John Reynolds and Monika Moulin.
