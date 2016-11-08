California gives thumbs up to recreational marijuana

With more than 17% of precincts reporting by 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, it appeared likely that California voters approved Proposition 64, the legalization of recreational marijuana, by a wide margin with nearly 56% of the vote.
If those results hold, the measure will allow people 21 and older to buy an ounce of marijuana at retail outlets and grow up to six plants at home for personal use, as long as they’re not visible to the public. Californians could purchase or possess an ounce or less of marijuana and up to eight grams of concentrated cannabis such as waxes or oils, though smoking it would remain illegal in public or in areas where tobacco is prohibited.
The new recreational market and the existing medical marijuana industry would be overseen by a new bureau within the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Recreational marijuana would be taxed - medical marijuana would not.
One estimate values the state’s recreational market at close to $4 billion annually by 2020.
What Madera County will do with the proposition is unclear thus far. Officials previously said the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement will have to discuss the next steps towards potentially allowing dispensaries or other facilities, which are currently banned.
9:05 p.m. update
With nearly 19% of precincts reporting, support for Prop 64 continued to grow. Latest results indicated 55.9% of voters approved the measure (1,789,839 votes) to 44.1% against it (1,409,523).
9:20 p.m. update
Support for Prop 64 again continued to grow, up to a complete 56% (2,019,461) to 44% against (1,589,721).
10 p.m. update
Support fell slightly to 55.1% (2,302,969), with 44.9% (1,873,230) against.
This story will be updated as results come in.
