“Honor Flight” screening Friday at Chukchansi Gold

This Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is partnering with Central Valley Honor Flight in a tribute to military heroes. In addition to hosting a screening of the movie “Honor Flight,” Chukchansi is inviting area veterans to attend the event and apply to experience their own Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Central Valley Honor Flight is committed to honoring local World War II and Korean War veterans by sending them to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. Since its inception in May 2013, Honor Flight’s all-volunteer group has funded trips for more than 800 veterans, with the most recent flight taking place last month.
Representatives from Central Valley Honor Flight will be at Chukchansi from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday to talk to guests and veterans about their mission and to take applications from prospective veterans and guardians.
The screening will take place in the Firehouse Lounge. The event is free to attend and all guests will enjoy free popcorn and can enter to win one of 30 patriotic Michael Israel prints.
There will be a playing of “Taps” at 11 a.m. followed by a moment of silence. The movie will start at 12:30 p.m. and the drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m.
“Honor Flight” is a heartwarming documentary about four living WWII veterans and a midwest community coming together to give them the trip of a lifetime. Volunteers race against the clock to fly thousands of WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial constructed for them in 2004, nearly 60 years after their epic struggle.
For these veterans, who are in their late 80s and early 90s, it’s often the first time they’ve been thanked. The 24-hour journey is full of surprises that deeply move all who are involved. It’s uncommon for WWII veterans to talk about the War, but the Honor Flight experience brings their stories out.
Many veterans say, with the exception of their wedding day and the birth of their children, the trip is the best day of their life. While the Honor Flight program is meant to give something back to these humble heroes, the sheer goodness they embody and their profound appreciation for life in freedom transforms the lives of everyone they meet.
Visit http://chukchansigold.com/honor-flight-movie/ for more information.
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
Comments