Polls open in Eastern Madera County

The following locations in Eastern Madera County will be open until 8 p.m. so voters can cast their ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election, where Americans will select the President of the United States and Californians will vote on 17 ballot propositions over topics such as recreational marijuana use and the prices of prescription drugs.
Locations
☆ Coarsegold Community Center, main hall, 35610 Highway 41, Coarsegold
☆ Madera County Fire Station #14, 40601 Road 274, Bass Lake
☆ North Fork School, Kennedy Hall, 33087 Road 228, North Fork
☆ Oakhurst Community Center, main hall, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst
☆ Raymond Community Church, Fellowship Hall, 32505 Road 600, Raymond
☆ Spring Valley School, Computer Lab Room 23, 46655 Road 200, O’Neals
☆ The Grove, Ahwahnee Four Square Church, Fellowship Hall, 42461 Highway 49, Ahwahnee
☆ Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse, fireside room, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, Coarsegold
For more information, visit www.votemadera.com or call (559) 675-7724. Assistance is available at each location.
Staff report
