Unattended death in Wishon: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

On Nov. 1, an unattended death was reported in the 36000 block of Road 222 in Wishon. Because of the nature of the death, it was forwarded to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Coroners Division for review and a possible follow up investigation.
That was one of 57 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 31: One suspect was arrested after two people, in a Toyota Tercel, were seen driving suspiciously around the 50000 block of High School Road and attempting to break into a school’s gates.
☆ Oct. 31: Theft reported in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 31: A suspect previously warned of trespassing and camping on private property was cited near Oak Creek Intermediate School for camping on another person’s property.
☆ Nov. 2: Several firearms were reported stolen from a trailer in the area of Forest Service Road 6S24 and Highway 41.
☆ Nov. 3: During a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 40000 block of Highway 41, a suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics and having two misdemeanor warrants.
☆ Nov. 6: Burglary reported in the 42000 block of Scenic Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 1: Mail theft reported in the area of Road 400 at Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Nov. 1: A driver was cited and their vehicle stored for expired registration in the area of Highway 41 and Road 417.
☆ Nov. 2: A criminal protective order was reportedly violated in the 46000 of Oonay Nation Road.
☆ Nov. 2: Mail theft reported in the 42000 block of Long Hollow Drive.
☆ Nov. 3: A pickup truck was reportedly vandalized in the 28000 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Nov. 3: While investigating a domestic disturbance in the 47000 block of Road 417, a man with a misdemeanor warrant was cited and released.
☆ Nov. 3: A wallet was found in the 46000 block of Paloma Road.
North Fork
☆ Oct. 31: A domestic disturbance was reported in the 32000 block of Road 222.
☆ Nov. 1: A domestic disturbance was reported in the 31000 block of Mountain Lane North.
Ahwahnee
☆ Oct. 31: Surveillance cameras were reportedly stolen in the 425000 block of Highway 49. A suspect was identified, arrested, and booked on charges of grand theft and felony vandalism.
☆ Oct. 31: Vandalism and theft were reported in the 44000 block of Road 619.
Bass Lake
☆ Nov. 2: Stolen checks in the 40000 block of Road 274 were reportedly used at an Auberry business.
☆ Nov. 3: A man with two misdemeanor warrants out of Mariposa County, and medication without a prescription, was cited and released in the 54000 block of Crane Valley.
