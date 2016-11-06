A day of angels and heroes

With joy and laughter, Father Gordon Kamai and Donna Dozier were honored as the 2016 Man and Woman Angels of the Year, while Tony and Lori McLean of Oakhurst Physical Therapy were applauded as Business/Couple of the Year Sunday during the 20th annual “Angels & Heroes Amongst Us” awards at Evergreen Conference Center.
Waunetta Fuchs also won the fourth Jean’s Library Bear. A full list of nominees included: Howard Kemp; Mike Kling; Kenneth Petty; Jess Rodriguez; and John Signes.
A raffle featuring numerous gifts from Mountain Area merchants and organizations was held during the luncheon to raise funds for the Mountain Bear Fan Club, which puts on the event every year.
The Angels & Heroes program began in 1997 as part of the club, a small group of friends headed by Toni Lagunoff and Jane Eaton in order to share the comfort of teddy bears for those experiencing hardships in life. The group distributes some 10,000 teddy bears a year to various organizations such as hospitals, schools, churches, fire departments, and California Highway Patrol.
Every nominee was awarded a teddy bear personalized in style to fit their commitment to the Mountain Area community.
Sierra Star columnist Bill Atwood served as master of ceremonies.
