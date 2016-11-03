Mountain Area woman, allegedly DUI, crashes off Road 420 in Coarsegold

A Mountain Area woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday afternoon after she barreled off of Road 420 in Coarsegold, crashing down into a thicket.
Christina Chambless, 58, was allegedly drunk when her vehicle, a white late model Kia Rio, swerved off of the road a short distance east from Highway 41, CHP officers said. Chambless drove alone and had no passengers.
In the wreck, Chambless dropped some 15 feet down into the wooded thicket, and ended up around 50 feet from the roadway.
She was lifted from the accident on a gurney by emergency responders, and transported to St. Agnes Hospital of Fresno with a cut in her mouth and minor injuries. CHP officers administered a DUI test while Chambless was in a Sierra Ambulance, then placed her under arrest.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and traffic on Road 420 was delayed for less than five minutes as emergency responders first arrived.
