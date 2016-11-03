Pomegranate Festival arrives in Madera Nov. 5

The sixth annual Madera Pomegranate Festival will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 5, at a new location, the Madera District Fairgrounds. The unique event brings in visitors from all over the world to experience the best of Central Valley’s local pomegranate and nut products. The event is organized by the Madera Tourism Alliance, a committee of the Madera Chamber of Commerce.
The festival features a full day of delicious pomegranate food and nuts, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, educational briefings on pomegranates, arts & crafts, and fun for the whole family.
“On behalf of the Madera Chamber, I would like to invite everyone to come out and join us for this fun-filled event, it’s a great outing for the entire family, “ said Debi Bray, President/CEO. “The Tourism Alliance Committee and Chamber staff are working hard to bring yet another great event to our community this year.”
Festival highlights include:
☆ Pomegranate and nut inspired foods and products to taste and purchase
☆ Learn about the flavors of pomegranates and area nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and walnuts through live cooking demonstrations
☆ Kid Zone with art lessons, activities and games, children’s stage, educational information about local agriculture and interactive displays featuring law enforcement
☆ Live music
☆ Classic Car Show
“The momentum is building and exciting things are falling into place for this year’s Pomegranate Festival. The annual event celebrates what Madera does best. Agriculture is Madera’s number one industry and the event takes place during November which is National Pomegranate Month. To encourage everyone to join in the fun, we offer free admission and parking,” said Julie Herd, chairwoman, Madera Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism Alliance Committee.
Details: PomegranateFestival.com, Facebook.com/PomegranateFestival, or call the Madera Chamber of Commerce at (559) 673-3563.
Madera Chamber of Commerce
