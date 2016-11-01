Highway 140 in Yosemite, closed by falling boulders, to reopen Tuesday evening

El Portal Road (Highway 140) in Yosemite National Park was scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after several large boulders fell and landed on the roadway Monday afternoon.
There were no injuries reported in the rockfall, which may have been caused by recent storms. Crews in the park worked throughout Monday and Tuesday to blast the fallen rocks, clear debris, and ensure visitor safety.
Visitors are urged to use caution when driving through the rockfall area.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, dial (209) 372-0200.
YNP
Comments