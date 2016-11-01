Two Oakhurst physicians retiring

Patients of Dr. Kelly Tracey and Dr. Jeffrey Barigian have received letters from Oakhurst Medical Group/Community Medical Providers that it is important they begin searching for a new doctor as soon as possible since the two doctors will no longer be practicing at the facility.
Tracey’s departure from the facility, located on the northwest corner of Highway 41 and Junction Drive, will be effective Dec. 13, and Barigian’s last day will be Dec. 31 according to the letter, dated Oct. 21.
“We are sorry this action has become necessary ... we understand the potential hardship this places on you,” the letter stated. “Our wish is to ease the transition of care for you. Please understand that there is a critical shortage of primary care providers in the United states and especially in our rural community. It is important that you begin your search as soon as possible.”
The letter contained a list of seven Community Medical Providers for referral, four in Fresno and three in Clovis. The letter also contained a list of other physicians in the Mountain Area, including: Adventist Health, Camarena Health, Community Medical Providers, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, and the VA Community Based Out Patient Clinic.
The letter, signed by Tracey and Barigian, concluded with, “It has been a pleasure providing for your health care needs over the past many, many years. We have all greatly valued your trust in us. Best wishes for your future health.”
Staff Report
