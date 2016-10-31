Big boulders block El Portal Road to Yosemite National Park

El Portal Road (Highway 140) into Yosemite National Park is closed due to several large boulders that fell onto the highway Monday afternoon, the National Park Service announced.
The closure is in place from the park border to the Cascades picnic area.
This closure was expected to last at least through Monday night as park crews worked to blast and remove the boulders. The Park Service said it did not know whether the road could be reopened by Tuesday.
A park geologist was assessing the boulders’ release point and checking the stability of the slope above the rock fall.
For updated road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200
