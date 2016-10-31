Firefighters quickly put out Highway 49 vehicle fire

Firefighters from Oakhurst and other Mountain Area stations quickly put an end to a vehicle fire on Highway 49 shortly east of Redbud Drive Monday afternoon before it flickered onto surrounding vegetation.
The vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, caught fire around 3:15 p.m. and was reported to responders, who arrived within minutes and put out the blaze. The driver, a female empoyee of Sierra Ambulance traveling by herself, was not injured.
No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Traffic was closed on both lanes of Highway 49 for around half an hour, with one-lane controls put in place around 3:50 p.m. A full reopening of the highway was expected around 4 p.m.
