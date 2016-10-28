Ban on burn permits lifted in Madera, Mariposa, Merced counties

Thanks to recent rainfall, Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit Chief Nancy Koerperich announced Friday that the suspension on burn permits was lifted, allowing residential burning on permissible burn days with a proper permit.
“While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still in our fifth year of drought,” Cal Fire officials said in a release. “Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided on permits, and maintain control of the fire at all times.”
Those who don’t follow the rules can be held civilly, or criminally liable. Burn permits will be required until the end of the season.
Madera and Merced counties
Eastern Madera County residents are encouraged to call the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District at 1-877-429-2876 (HAZ-BURN) for permit requirements. Permits can be obtained at Mountain Area fire stations.
For more information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.
Mariposa County
Burn permits will be required and burning will only be permitted on “Permissive Burn Days” as established by the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District. Permits can be obtained from any Cal Fire station between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and are valid for three years.
Non-residential burning and or commercial burning require a commercial burning permit from the air district, which can be reached by calling (209)-966-2220 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
☆ Burn day information line: (209) 966-1200
Staff report
