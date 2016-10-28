Badger students to showcase revolutionary spirit in Nov. 9 art gallery

On Nov. 9, International Baccalaureate departments at Yosemite High School will come together to display the revolutionary spirit of their students during an interdisciplinary art showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Badger Gallery.
“We are living during a divisive time in human history,” said Evan Higgins, art teacher at YHS. “Politically, environmentally, economically, and globally things seem to be at the tipping point. During times like these, the whisper of revolution seems dangerous at best. However, the International Baccalaureate History, Spanish and Art Departments at Yosemite High have decided to come together and reflect upon the revolutionary spirit.”
The focus of the event, named R3V01UTION, will be on the Mexican Revolution, Higgins said. IB History students will present the story of the Mexican Revolution and its lasting impact. IB Spanish students will follow up with honoring Dia de los Muertos, the celebration of someone’s life after their death, through poetry, essays, and Dia de los Muertos skeletons, and the IB Art class will present artwork to give voice to the new generation.
Details: (559) 683-4667.
Staff report
