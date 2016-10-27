McCourt to perform in free Nov. 3 concert

The William Jessup University (Rocklin Campus) Choir & Orchestra will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 3 at Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49.
The 70-voice choir and 25-piece orchestra is made up of William Jessup University’s most talented and dynamic musicians, coming together to present a unique musical experience.
The group will perform relevant music spanning genres of classical, a cappella, contemporary gospel, jazz, spirituals, contemporary worship, and even original songs and arrangements by students.
The University Choir & Orchestra includes Jacqueline McCourt, 20, an Oakhurst native and 2015 Glacier High School graduate, who will have a featured solo on the song “Excellent.” McCourt, the daughter of Dennis and Carmen McCourt, is a sophomore and a double major in history and creative arts at the university.
The group travels around California performing 30 concerts a year, and the student musicians are frequently booked for high-profile performances such as singing the National Anthem for a nationally televised Sacramento Kings game and the Northern California National Day of Prayer Breakfast. The group recently recorded two albums at Skywalker Ranch, the same studio where films like Star Wars and Indiana Jones were recorded.
Staff Report
Comments