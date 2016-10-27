Local

October 27, 2016 12:35 PM

Tarantula Festival in Coarsegold this Saturday

The Coarsegold Historic Village will be full of arachnid excitement this Saturday, as the nationally-recognized Tarantula Festival returns for its 19th year.

During the festival, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m., a wide variety of events will be held including the best pumpkin pie contest, a tarantual poem contest and reading, the “scream-off” contest at noon, and the always popular “hairy leg” contest for both men and women (ages 16 to 99).

Full festival schedule

10:30 a.m., contest signups begin

10:30 - 11 a.m., best pumpkin pie contest

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., decorate pumpkins

11:05 - 11:25 a.m., tarantula poem contest and reading

11:30 a.m - noon, scream-off contest

12:45 - 1:05 p.m., hairy leg contest, for both men and women (ages 16-99)

1:30 - 1:50 p.m., children’s tarantula races (ages 3-8)

1:55 - 2:45 p.m., bubble gum blowing contest

2:15 - 2:45 p.m., pizza eating contest

2:50 - 3:20 p.m., children’s costume contest

Trick-or-Treat parade with parents

3:25 - 3:35 p.m., pumpkin decorating awards

4:15 - 4:45 p.m., pet costume contest and parade

4:45 - 5 p.m., pumpkin dance

5 p.m. - close, Tarantula Derby

Details: (559) 683-3900.

Staff report

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos