Tarantula Festival in Coarsegold this Saturday

The Coarsegold Historic Village will be full of arachnid excitement this Saturday, as the nationally-recognized Tarantula Festival returns for its 19th year.
During the festival, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m., a wide variety of events will be held including the best pumpkin pie contest, a tarantual poem contest and reading, the “scream-off” contest at noon, and the always popular “hairy leg” contest for both men and women (ages 16 to 99).
Full festival schedule
☆ 10:30 a.m., contest signups begin
☆ 10:30 - 11 a.m., best pumpkin pie contest
☆ 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., decorate pumpkins
☆ 11:05 - 11:25 a.m., tarantula poem contest and reading
☆ 11:30 a.m - noon, scream-off contest
☆ 12:45 - 1:05 p.m., hairy leg contest, for both men and women (ages 16-99)
☆ 1:30 - 1:50 p.m., children’s tarantula races (ages 3-8)
☆ 1:55 - 2:45 p.m., bubble gum blowing contest
☆ 2:15 - 2:45 p.m., pizza eating contest
☆ 2:50 - 3:20 p.m., children’s costume contest
☆ Trick-or-Treat parade with parents
☆ 3:25 - 3:35 p.m., pumpkin decorating awards
☆ 4:15 - 4:45 p.m., pet costume contest and parade
☆ 4:45 - 5 p.m., pumpkin dance
☆ 5 p.m. - close, Tarantula Derby
Details: (559) 683-3900.
Staff report
