Trunk n Treat this Halloween at Oakhurst Community College; AAA offers safety tips

Oakhurst Community College Center invites the public to join in its annual Trunk n Treat event from 5 - 7 p.m. Halloween night (Oct. 31) at the center, located at 40241 Highway 41.
Along with candy being available for young trick-or-treaters, the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a bounce house, while the college center will also provide games and arts and crafts activities.
The event is seeking more “Trunkers” to give out candy to the children. To sign up, call the college at (559) 683-3940.
A safety reminder
As a reminder about the importance of staying safe on Halloween, AAA reminds parents to be extra vigilant of the potential dangers children face while trick or treating on the streets.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.
Because of their shorter stature, children are a greater risk as pedestrians, and often have unreliable judgment about when and where to cross streets, AAA officials said.
“Combine children walking after dark, candy, vision-compromising costumes, and adult partygoers on the road and you have a recipe for disaster,” said Cynthia Harrisa, AAA’s Northern California spokeswoman. “Children are safer the more visible they are. There are many easy and inexpensive ways for parents to make sure that Halloween costumes are easy for drivers to see at a distance and easy for children to see out of.”
During 2012, 19,183 child pedestrians were injured in vehicle-related incidents. The number of fatalities in vehicle related crashes on Halloween in 2010 increased 16%, with 110 fatalities, when compared to the rest of the year, which averaged 92 fatalities per day nationwide. According to data from NHTSA, on Halloween night, 32% of pedestrian fatalities occur during the hours of 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.
As part of AAA’s ongoing commitment to keeping the roads safe on holidays, drivers can also use the “Tipsy Tow Program” to get a free tow (up to 10 miles) on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 1. Dial 1-800-222-4357 and tell the operator “I need a tipsy tow” and a truck will be on its way, Harris said.
AAA offers these tips to stay safe on Halloween:
Safety tips for motorists
☆ Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to have extra time for any children who may dart in the street.
☆ Watch for children on roadways, medians, and curbs, especially if they’re in darker costumes.
☆ Look for children crossing the street.
☆ Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
☆ Turn on your headlights, even in daylight, to increase visibility.
☆ Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and ride into yards and front porches.
Safety tips for parents
☆ Ensure an adult or older, responsible youth are available to supervise children under the age of 12.
☆ Plan and discuss your child’s trick-or-treat route.
☆ Instruct children only to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
☆ Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses, and never enter a stranger’s home or garage.
☆ Establish a time for children to return home.
☆ Tell children not to eat their treats until they return home.
☆ Review pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
Safety tips for Trick-Or-Treaters
☆ Be bright at night - wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists.
☆ Wear disguises that don’t obstruct vision and avoid facemasks.
☆ Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury when tripping.
☆ Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
☆ Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
☆ If there aren’t any sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
☆ Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
☆ Cross streets only at the corner, and never between parked vehicles.
Staff report
Comments