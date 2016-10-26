Trio of storms forecast in Mountain Area

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Hanford forecast Wednesday that a series of 24-hour storms moving into the Mountain Area from the northwest will drop more than an inch-and-a-half of rain by the end of next week.
Starting Thursday around noon, meteorologist William Peterson said the first of three storms will begin in Oakhurst and the surrounding areas.
“Clouds will roll in throughout the morning, but it should begin raining by noon or so,” Peterson said.
Up to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected in that first storm alone, Peterson said, with a 50% chance of rainfall Thursday and 90% chance into Friday evening. Temperatures will hover between the lows of mid 40s to high of upper 60s throughout both days.
The second storm will arrive in the Mountain Area late Saturday, Peterson said, and appeared to be a similar 24-hour system with a 20-40% chance of rain. He said rainfall totals for that system hadn’t been estimated by Wednesday, but staff would work on getting those numbers in the next coming days. Updated forecasts are available by clicking here.
Temperatures during that storm, from Saturday into Sunday, would reach lows slightly below 40 degrees and highs in the mid 60s, Peterson said.
The third system, Peterson said, would begin Tuesday next week, and “looks promising” as it is expected to potentially cause more rainfall into Wednesday afternoon.
“It’ll be three storms in a week, which is always a good sign,” Peterson said.
Some snow is expected during the trio of storms, but only as high as 11,000 feet elevation or higher, Peterson said.
The storms follow a thunderous, lightning-packed storm last weekend, he added, which only caused around two-tenths of rain in Oakhurst and the surrounding areas.
National Weather Service forecasts are available by clicking here.
