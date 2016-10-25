Property taxes due

Over 56,000 tax bills were recently mailed out, representing over $160 million in property taxes. The various bond charges and direct charges are included on these tax bills.
“It’s that time of year again,” said Tracy Kennedy, Madera County treasurer-tax collector. “We have just begun the printing and mailing process of our property tax bills. The process typically takes about eight days to finish.
“This year some taxpayers will notice an additional line item for the Madera Irrigation District Assessments. This is the first year that your MID assessment has been included on our tax bill,” Kennedy added, “although only 18,000 taxpayers have a MID assessment and because of the limits in our sorting process, all of our taxpayers will receive a notice even if they may not have a MID assessment.”
By accessing madera-county.com/treasurer online, taxpayers are able to select an option to view and/or pay their bills. It allows the user to search for the property either by assessment number or by street address, and for privacy purposes, the owner’s name is not shown on the screen.
While there is still a convenience fee attached to online tax payments with a credit card, this year the e-check fee will be waived as a cost of doing business and in order to encourage taxpayers to use this method of payment. With e-check, you can pay multiple tax bills with one check, and it’s free. To pay by e-check, go to madera-county.com/treasurer, click on Pay by E-Check, accept the terms and follow the prompts.
If taxpayers do not receive their tax bill by Nov. 1, call (559) 675-7713 and a duplicate tax bill will be mailed out.
Madera County Treasurer-Tax Collector
