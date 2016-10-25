Zealous Zombies

About 75 Mountain Area residents transformed themselves into Zombies for the 7th Annual Oakhurst Zombie Walk to benefit a free spay and neuter program being sponsored by A Cause 4 Paws thrift store.
The Zombies started their ghoulish journey at the thrift store north of town Oct. 22, strolling down Highway 41 to the Old Mill (Vons) and Vons shopping centers, waking up some motorists and collecting donations along the way.
During prior walks, the zombies have raised a total of $6,000 for the planned Eastern Madera County SPCA no-kill animal shelter. This year’s event raised funds for the spay and neuter program.
The thrift shop, owned by Vickie Deane, is known as a cat rescue that has found homes for more than 500 abandoned cats and kittens. The shop also donates a $500 scholarship each year to a Yosemite or Minarets high school graduate, called the “Future Veterinarian Award.”
The requested donation is $5 for every participant and chaperone in the Zombie Walk, that includes the walk and the undead after party at A Cause 4 Paws party complete with food, drinks, DJ, raffle prizes, children’s games, and a best zombie contest with cash prizes.
Most of the Zombies get people to sponsor them to aid in the fund raising efforts.
Clinton and Desiree Petros brought their three girls to the event.
“We all love this event,” Desiree said. “ We have fun getting all Zombied out and get to raise some needed funds for the animals.”
Deane said the funds for the spay and neuter program are limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.
Details: Vickie Deane, A Cause 4 Paws, (559)760-7017.
