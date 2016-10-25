Grand reopening, ‘a whole new world’ at North Fork hardware store

Pat Coleman, the new owner of B&B Hardware, promises a “whole new world” when customers step through the door of the long-standing North Fork business.
Since he took over Sept. 1, Coleman has worked on renovations to the cheerful, rustic hardware shop, with big plans for its grand reopening celebrations this Friday and Saturday.
“I want people to be able to come in and expect to find what they’d see at any other hardware store along with brand new merchandise,” Coleman said. “I want to keep that old style, but add the new so people can enjoy both.”
That mentality applies to the idea of turning the downstairs portion of the business into a consignment shop so the community can bring in items and have them put up for sale.
“I’m hoping to turn it into kind of an antique store,” Coleman said. “That way we can sell hardware items upstairs, and heirlooms and things for people who are short on cash downstairs.”
During the reopening ceremony, Coleman said he’ll also have new equipment such as Bobcat branded landscaping gear available for rent; something the business never offered.
Some customers were quick to notice the changes Coleman’s already made, with shelves cleaner and more organized.
Van Contero, a member of the Crane Valley Hotshots, said he could tell things were more in sync, even as he shopped for minor items.
“When I used to come in here it was hard to sort through it all,” Contero said. “It’s definitely cleaned up and organized. He’s done a great job ... plus it’s great to get good prices close by and support local business, which I think is very important.”
Owned by Edgar Johnson the last 38 years, B&B has been a landmark shop in North Fork, and many elder residents often stop by to sit and have coffee, Coleman said. He wants to keep that rest area, next to a wood stove and window out onto North Fork’s main street, alive and well for all guests to stop by and play checkers, drink coffee, or just chat about the town.
Coleman said he was inspired to move to North Fork when his three sons were suffering from health issues due to industrial pollution in the Riverside area of Los Angeles.
“My youngest son had gotten pneumonia 20 times before he was 7 years old,” Coleman said. “So it dawned on us we needed to get to cleaner air.”
His family began traveling up the western side of the Sierras, and found themselves in love with North Fork before moving into a home in Cascadel Woods. The rest, he said, is a history of good health.
“My boy hasn’t spent one night in the hospital since we moved up here five years ago,” Coleman said.
The B&B Hardware grand reopening is Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Call Pat at (559) 877-2512 for more information.
