Volleyball championship game tonight

The Yosemite High volleyball team (31-4, 7-1 North Sequoia League) picked up two more wins last week in preparation for tonight’s (Oct. 27) home showdown with Sierra (23-3, 7-1 NSL) that will determine the league championship.
Results of Tuesday night games (Yosemite-Chowchilla and Sierra-Washington Union) were not available at press time, although Yosemite and Sierra were favored to win - making the winner of tonight’s game the league champs.
While the Badgers got two league wins last week, so did Sierra, beating Kerman (9-18, 0-8 NSL) and Liberty (27-3, 5-3 NSL).
“We didn’t play our best game when Sierra beat us on their court two weeks ago,” said Yosemite’s Siena Oswald. “This is the game we want and we hope we get a big crowd out to support us.”
A large crowd is indeed expected tonight for the 5 p.m. JV game and the 6 p.m. varsity game. Yosemite JV Coach Tricia Ruiz and her team are attempting to be back-to-back NSL JV champs by duplicating its 10-0 league season from last year.
Yosemite is currently ranked No. 16 in the Central Section by The Fresno Bee and No. 3 in D-III behind Mission Oak and Bakersfield Christian. Sierra is ranked No. 17 in the Central Section and No. 1 in D-IV ahead of Liberty and Minarets.
“We have to come out and play our best against Chowchilla and Sierra if we want to win league because both teams are extremely good,” said Yosemite Coach Michele Chenowith.
Badgers beat Panthers
On Oct. 20, the Badgers traveled to Washinginton Union High (17-10, 1-7 NSL) in Easton, coming away with a three set win (26-24, 25-8, 25-22).
Rachel Loveland had nine kills while Siena Oswald recorded seven, Savannah Bohna six, and Chloe Duke five. Oswald also had four ace serves and 17 digs. Hannah Hurtado had 11 digs.
Badgers gives Hawks second loss of the season
On Oct. 18, Yosemite defeated the Liberty Hawks (27-3, 5-3 NSL) in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19. At the time it was only the Hawks’ second loss of the season, both coming at the hands of the Lady Badgers, before the Hawks were upended by Sierra last week.
The two recent defeats dropped the Hawks to No. 18 overall in the section.
The Hawks were playing without standouts Zoey Richey (knee injury) and Tayler Sefton (disciplinary reasons).
Sophomore Sayda Taylor and junior Karee Smith led the offensive with 11 and 10 kill shots, respectively. Oswald contributed to the win with seven kills and 10 point-saving digs. Loveland added four kills and three blocked shots. Bohna added five kills and Tiffany Cacy had 19 assists.
JV team remains undefeated
The Badger JV team (25-2, 8-0 NSL) also beat Liberty last week (25-16, 25-23), and Union (25-13, 25-7).
Against Liberty, Madison Gipson had 10 digs, one kill and one serving ace. Izzy Peter had a perfect serve receive game.
In the Union game, Monique Ades had eight kills and two aces.
“We are very excited about what will be a tough game against Sierra,” Coach Ruiz said. “The girls have been playing well the past couple weeks so I feel we are ready.”
