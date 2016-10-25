Community View - week of October 27

The 1st Annual Bass Lake Halloween and Fall Carnival is coming to Pines Village Park, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 29. “If you’re looking for a safe, fun way for the whole family to celebrate Halloween, look no further,” said Dorota Petty, Marketing Manager at the Pines Resort. “This event will feature a variety of free activities, including carnival games, face painting, crafts, inflatables, and more, perfect for kids any age, including adults who are kids at heart.” Event sponsors include The Pines Resort, Bass Lake Realty, Pines Village Bakery & Pizzeria, Century 21 Ditton Realty and Visit Yosemite | Madera County. Admission is free, but guests are asked to RSVP online at basslake.com. Details: (559) 642-3121.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
The Coarsegold Community Center will host a Mountain Area father/daughter and mother/son dance 6-9 p.m., Nov. 5. The cost is $20 per couple, which includes admission, a craft, snacks and a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can also be purchased, at four for $1. Wrist corsages will be available at $5 for dads to give to daughters. Here Hailey Anderson and her father, Jeff, work on one of the colorful event signs. Details: (559) 760-1806, or jeffandcamille@sti.net.
Submitted Photo
Yosemite Unified School District has five new golf carts roaming its campuses after it received a $94,500 grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. District Transportation Supervisor Sandy Dew said the zero emission carts “look like the Popemobile, or George Jetson’s spaceship” due to their glass-enclosed cabins and futuristic look.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Coolwater Concerts, sponsored by the Tenaya Lodge, will present Eric Lugosch, 7 p.m., Oct. 29. National Fingerpicking Champion Lugosch presents an original and inspirational show, using a gifted imagination and a fluency that comes from years of working on his craft. His arrangements of traditional songs and jazz standards are now considered classics in picking circles, where he is also regarded as one of America’s best original fingerstyle composers, as well as a talented songwriter. Passes are available at Oakhurst Feed and Mountain Feed and Nursery in Coarsegold. Details: coolwaterconcerts.com.
Ron Marchant
Submitted Photo