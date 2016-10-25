Oakhurst Deli Delicious to hold grand opening Oct. 28

After its initial opening in May, the Oakhurst Deli Delicious is ready for a grand opening ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28.
A new television is up for grabs through a grand prize raffle, alongside the unveiling of a new “sandwich bear” created by local artists Giovanni and Laura Dalpoggetto. Deli Delicious has also partnered with the Manna House, so a free drink will be given with any sandwich purchase for those who donate a can of food.
“Deli Delicious is proud to support Manna House and is happy to give the community a chance to support them as well,” franchisee Nat Sangha said.
About Deli Delicious
Deli Delicious is ranked as a Top 40 Food Franchise by Franchise BUsiness Review and has been voted People’s Choice Best Sandwich in the Fresno Bee from 2009-2016. The company started with a single family-owned restaurant in Fresno in the early 1990s and began franchising in 2008. There are over 100 total Deli Delicious locations planned with 46 open and operating in California.
