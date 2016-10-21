Pregnant Clovis woman pleads guilty for causing fatal DUI crash

A Clovis woman who caused a deadly wreck on Highway 41 near Road 200 while drunk and pregnant pleaded guilty to all charges Friday, and will face more than 13 years in prison when sentenced this December.
Candice Ooley, 23, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on May 20 when she crashed into the rear of a 2006 Hummer H3, killing Frederico Nunez Silva, a passenger, and injuring three others, all from Lemoore.
Ooley was reported around six to eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, and gave birth behind bars in August. She pled guilty to all charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI Friday, with no plea deals offered by Madera County District Attorney David Linn.
“I am pleased that this matter is about to be concluded with the sentencing,” Linn said in a release, adding his praise of lead prosecutor Benjamin Levy and the California Highway Patrol. “This matter could have continued on for a long period of time, which does no one any good.
“In cases like this there is really more than one victim,” Linn continued. “The individual that had died as a result of Ms. Ooley’s drunken driving was the first victim, and his family was the second victim. Ms. Ooley herself and her family have also become victims as a result of her careless act.”
Linn added all drivers should be aware if they drive while drunk or under the influence of narcotics, they take a chance of creating numerous victims on the road, including themselves.
Ooley’s baby is being cared for by her mother, Linn said. Levy said when sentenced Dec. 5, she faces up to 13 years and 6 months in prison.
