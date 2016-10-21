Sheriffs investigating possible homicide in Ahwahnee

A 68-year-old man was reportedly found dead at a home in Ahwahnee early Friday morning and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a possible homicide.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said the man’s name wouldn’t be released until his next-of-kin were notified. Further details, such as cause of death, are also on hold by the sheriff’s office as the potential homicide case is in its preliminary stages, Pogue said.
The man was found dead at a home on the 41000 block of Road 600, near the intersection with Road 619, Pogue said.
The early morning investigation, which began around 1:30 a.m. Friday, finished up shortly after 9 a.m., Pogue said, and the deceased man had been removed from the home.
