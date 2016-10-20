Madera County Academic Decathlon bringing state decathletes to Madera

Yosemite High, Minarets High, Minarets Charter High and Chawanakee Academy decathletes will join students from throughout California for the Madera County Academic Decathlon Lecture Day on Thursday, October 27. Valley experts will lecture on six subject areas to more than 600 students from throughout the state.
“We are excited once again to provide this opportunity to students from throughout the state,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “We welcome Decathletes to Madera for the tenth annual Lecture Day.”
Decathletes will be invited to attend four of six sessions throughout the day. Sessions will include: Art of the World War II Era, presented by Susana Sosa, Fresno City College professor; Literature, Transit, presented by Art Davis, Madera County Office of Education director; Music of World War II, presented by Dr. Dieter Wulfhorst, Fresno Pacific University professor; History of World War II, presented by David Richardson, Madera Center professor; Atomic and Nuclear Physics, taught by Dr. Chih-Chun Chien, UC Merced professor; and Speech, presented by Dr. Brad Millar, Madera Center professor.
“We are fortunate to have local experts and professors who generously share their knowledge and expertise with our students to help them prepare for the Academic Decathlon,” said David Hernandez, president, Madera County Schools Foundation.
Professors will lecture for at least two 50 minute sessions throughout the day.
Each session will be geared toward the topics and areas of study for the 2017 Academic Decathlon. This year’s Decathlon theme is World War II. Students will take tests in art, economics, language and literature, math, music, science and social science.
The lectures will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:20 p.m. at Movies Madera. Each speaker will lecture in a theater and students will move about the different theaters.
Owner Bob Gran donated the theater and staff for the event, which is sponsored by Madera County Schools Foundation and Madera County Office of Education.
Details: Kristi Winter at Madera County Office of Education, (559) 662-3873.
Madera County Office of Education
Comments