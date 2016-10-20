Halloween and Fall Carnival coming to Pines Resort

The 1st Annual Bass Lake Halloween and Fall Carnival is coming to Pines Village Park starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29, and running until 5:30 p.m.
“If you’re looking for a safe, fun way for the whole family to celebrate Halloween, look no further,” said Dorota Petty, Marketing Manager at Pines Resrot. “This event will feature a variety of free activities, including carnival games, face painting, crafts, inflatables, and more, perfect for kids any age, including adults who are kids at heart!”
Petty gave thanks to the event’s sponsors: The Pines Resort, Bass Lake Realty, Pines Village Bakery & Pizzeria, Century 21 Ditton Realty and Visit Yosemite | Madera County, the admission to the carnival is free, but guests are asked to RSVP online by visiting www.basslake.com.
Details: (559) 642-3121.
