Gusty weekend storm passes through Mountain Area

The fall’s first storm of the season hit the Mountain Area in waves over the weekend, causing gusty winds and a widespread power outage late Sunday night.
William Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hanford, said winds during the storm were stronger than anticipated, with precipitation levels close to what was forecast.
In a 72-hour report finishing early Monday morning, the Oakhurst Sheriff’s substation received 1.11 inches of rain, Peterson said, with 3.39 inches in Fish Camp, 1.89 in Ahwahnee, 0.87 in Coarsegold, 0.17 in Yosemite Lakes Park, and more than 1.64 inches in Bass Lake.
Yosemite Valley received 3.19 inches of rain, Peterson said. No official reports had been received by Monday as to snow levels in the park, but Peterson noted snow was seen only at the highest elevations above 8,000 feet.
Rainfall began late Friday and continued throughout the weekend into early Monday, Peterson said. In the Valley, only minor amounts of rain were recorded, but winds reached as high as 50 mph.
In the extended forecast, Oakhurst and the surrounding area are not expected to receive any rain, Peterson said. He added temperatures will rise into the mid to high 70s as high pressure moves into the area.
Staff report
