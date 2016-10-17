Local

October 17, 2016 7:49 AM

Ribbon cutting for Oakhurst Student Success Center

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Student Success Center at Oakhurst Community College Center will be held at noon, Oct. 18. A generous donation from the State Center Community College Foundation helped to fund the creation of this success center.

Tutoring is available twice a week on a walk-in basis in a variety of subjects including Spanish, Math, Psychology and English.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a student event, Pizza with the President in the new center.

Oakhurst Community College Center

