Ribbon cutting for Oakhurst Student Success Center

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Student Success Center at Oakhurst Community College Center will be held at noon, Oct. 18. A generous donation from the State Center Community College Foundation helped to fund the creation of this success center.
Tutoring is available twice a week on a walk-in basis in a variety of subjects including Spanish, Math, Psychology and English.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a student event, Pizza with the President in the new center.
Oakhurst Community College Center
