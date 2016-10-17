Mountain Area drops into darkness during widespread power outage

The Mountain Area from Fish Camp to Coarsegold and from Ahwahnee to Bass Lake went black Sunday night during a far-reaching power outage that affected more than 7,000 homes.
Around 10 p.m., the power went out across the entirety of the Mountain Area, as Sierra Star readers in Oakhurst, Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, Ahwahnee, Raymond, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, Wawona, and parts of North Fork reported on social media they were without electricity.
Power slowly returned to parts of each area at various times, though a majority of residents were without power for at least an hour. Electricity returned to the southern area of Oakhurst near River Park Road at 11:30 p.m., but the majority of town, beyond the intersection of highways 41 and 49, remained dark past midnight. Power returned around 12:20 a.m. Monday to most of Oakhurst.
The cause of the outage was due to a major equipment failure, a Pacific Gas and Electric Company spokesman said Sunday night, possibly due to damage incurred during the windy storm remaining in the area. He was unable to provide more details beyond what was known on the company's outage website, available by visiting www.pge.com/outages for updates.
The spokesman added crews would be at work throughout the night if necessary to ensure power was restored to all 7,100-plus customers initially affected by the outage.
