Mountain Area braces for rain; snow and violent winds forecast at higher elevations

A large storm system expected to move into the Mountain Area Friday afternoon has meteorologists forecasting up to 7 inches of snow and violent winds at higher elevations.
In Oakhurst, Jim Andersen of the National Weather Service in Hanford said throughout Friday, residents should see some light precipitation before the storm picks up in the afternoon.
Through Saturday morning, up to a half inch of rain could be seen in Oakhurst and surrounding areas, Andersen said.
The system, moving southward from the Pacific Northwest, will cause breezy to gusty winds in the Mountain Area, Andersen said.
At elevations over 8,000 feet, such as in areas of Yosemite National Park, park officials predicted some 7 inches of snow and strong winds, including up to 75 mph - defined as a violent storm - in some locations.
On Sunday, another, smaller system is expected to pass through in the morning, Andersen said, with up to a tenth of an inch of rain in Oakhurst and the surrounding areas, such as Bass Lake and Ahwahnee.
In a release sent out Thursday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company urged customers to prepare for the stormy season.
To be prepared, PG&E asked customers to:
☆ Have battery-operated flashlights and radios with fresh batteries ready, and lsiten to updates on storm conditions and power outages.
☆ If residents have a cordless phone or answering machine that requires electricity, have a cell phone ready as backup.
☆ Keep your cell phone charged with a portable charging device at the ready.
☆ Freeze plastic containers with water to make blocks of ice that can be used to preserve food in the case of a power outage.
If outages occur, the company reminded residents to:
☆ Stay away from downed power lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately, and notify PG&E’s 24-hour emergency and customer service line at 1-800-743-5002.
☆ Candles can pose a fire risk. Avoid using them during a power outage, but if they must be used, keep them away from drapes, lampshades, and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
☆ If the power goes out, unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading the circuits and fire hazards when power is restored. Turn appliances back on one at a time when power is restored.
For the latest information on power restoration, customers can call PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002. Updates are also available through a live outage map, available at www.pge.com/outages.
